PDO signs contracts worth RO300mn with two local firms

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has awarded two key contracts, valued at around RO300mn, to Omani businesses for work in the north of its operations in the Sultanate.

Under the terms of the deals, off- plot mechanical work will be carried out by local community contractor (LCC) Seeh Al Sarya Engineering at PDO oil fields at Fahud, Lekhwair and Yibal, and by Galfar Engineering and Contracting at Qarn Alam.

Both companies have pledged to uphold PDO’s rigorous standards on safety, quality project delivery and ICV, including the development and Omanisation of other LCCs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“We are committed supporters of building local companies which are capable of competing locally, regionally and internationally,” said PDO managing director Raoul Restucci.

“Local companies play an instrumental role in supporting and diversifying the country’s economic growth, and PDO is delighted to support Omani companies which are staffed with committed professionals and are able to deliver great work in our fields, safely and efficiently.”

The contracts, which were signed at a ceremony at PDO’s Mina Al Fahal headquarters in Muscat, will run for four years, with options to extend into the future.

Seeh Al Sarya Engineering and Galfar Engineering & Contracting will largely be responsible for providing off-plot mechanical work. Working closely with PDO’s national objectives programme, both contracts will provide some 700 job opportunities for Omanis, who will be trained and developed to international standards. They will also provide business opportunities to LCCs and SMEs via or beyond the minimum ring fence scope of the contracts.

“We are honoured to have been awarded a direct off-plot mechanical contract with PDO, after having worked as a sub-contractor for pipeline maintenance. This contract award is a major stepping stone towards fulfilling His Majesty’s vision to develop local communities, which are supported by PDO and the Ministry of Oil and Gas. We are committed to deliver our services on time and meeting PDO’s high safety and quality standards,” said Seeh Al Sarya, Engineering managing director at Saif Said Al Darai.

“We are delighted to continue our association with PDO by signing the off-plot mechanical contract for the Qarn Alam area. We have extensive experience over several decades in Omani oil and gas production. Through this contract, we are able to create value for the country through Omanisation and enhancing In-Country Value,” added Galfar Engineering & Contracting chief executive officer Dr Johannes Gustavus Erlings.