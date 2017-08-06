Production of petroleum products in Oman grows by 12 per cent

A 12 per cent growth in production of refined products was registered in the first half of this year, over the same period of last year, according to the statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The statistics, based on data from the Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (Orpic), showed that among the products included, production of premium gasoline (M95) declined by 14 per cent to 7,684,000 barrels during the first half of 2017, compared with 8,951,000 barrels during the corresponding year.

However, the production of regular gasoline (M91) reached 4,945,000 barrels, reflecting a 51 per cent growth, compared with the same period in 2016. Sales of regular gasoline touched 3,685,000 barrels, showing a growth of 27 per cent.

The production of gas oil (diesel) increased by13 per cent to 11,783,000 barrels, but its sales declined by 7 per cent to 8,139,000 barrels during the first half of 2017.

The Sultanate’s production of jet fuel rose by 22 per cent at 2,821,000 barrels. Sales of jet fuel rose by 9 per cent to 2,368,000 barrels.

Oman’s production of liquefied petroleum gas reached 2,244,000 barrels, showing a rise of 74 per cent and sales grew by 6 per cent to reach 1,153,000 barrels.

Gasoline production dropped by 19 per cent to reach 92,000 metric tonnes, while Paraxylene production declined by 22 per cent to 273,000 metric tonnes. Polypropylene production reached 124,000 metric tonnes, registering a rise of 219 per cent, compared with 39,000 metric tonnes in the first half of 2016.

The report further said the Sultanate exported 1,105,000 barrels of regular petrol (M91), 3,554,000 barrels of gas oil (diesel) and 490,000 barrels of aviation fuel in the first half of 2017.