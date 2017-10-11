Shell seeks buyers for Oman field stake

Royal Dutch Shell is seeking to sell its 17 per cent stake in the Mukhaizna oil field in Oman, which could fetch up to $200 million, banking sources said.

The sale process is led by investment bank Rothschild, the sources said.

Shell and Rothschild did not respond to requests for comment.

The Mukhaizna heavy oil field, operated by Occidental Petroleum, reached an average oil production rate of 127,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2016, according to Occidental’s annual report.