Sohar becomes one of the fastest growing ports in Middle East

Sohar now ranks as one of the world’s fastest growing port and free zone developments and is fast becoming one of the Middle East’s prime industrial and logistical hubs. The industrial area has received investments of more than $26 billion and the port handles one million tonnes of cargo throughput each week, with more than 2,600 ships berthing every year.

Add a newly opened cargo airport and a fast expanding network of uncongested highways, with direct connections to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and the huge and ever increasing regional demand for specialised, heavy construction equipment becomes clear.

“This region is currently home to some of the biggest and most significant industrial and logistical developments in the Middle East,” said Suwaid Al Shamaisi, executive manager corporate affairs at Sohar Port and Freezone, and continued: “which is why the Chamber of Commerce and Al Shaam Exhibitions selected Sohar as the ideal venue for Oman’s second annual building materials, transport and heavy equipment expo, Heavyex 2017.”

Sohar Port and Freezone is one of the active sponsors of the exhibition, which opened last Sunday at the Sohar Branch of Oman International Exhibition Centre.

By investing heavily in infrastructure, Oman is gearing up to take full advantage of the Sultanate’s favourable geographic location as aninternational logistical hub outside the Strait of Hormuz – and Sohar Port and Freezone is at the centre of its plans.

Sohar has brought overone thousand per cent growth to the region in recent years as well as many skilled job opportunities. “We estimate today that up to half-a-million people are in some way connected to the economic upside generated in and around Sohar,” explained Mark Geilenkirchen, SoharPort and Freezone CEO, and continued: “we are proud to be working with Heavyex 2017 to ensure that local SMEs in the construction sectorremain as closely connected as possible to the growth of our international businesses.”