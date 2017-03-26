Symtech Solar offers energy solutions for Omani firms

Symtech Solar Mena said it has been appointed as the exclusive distributor and installer for the Symtech Solar Group in Oman and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

The company will support and install the complete range of Symtech Solar PV systems from their Ghala Industrial Estate base.

Founded in 2006, Symtech Solar is an American renewable energy company that designs, produces and delivers the world’s most complete and cost effective photovoltaic solar energy solutions for commercial, residential and off-grid solar energy.

“We are delighted to be working with Symtech Mena as our partner in Oman and the Middle East,” said co-Founder Geof Moser.

“We believe that increasing energy costs and the need to protect the environment will assist in the increased passage to a fast uptake of solar energy in the Middle East. Oman has more annual hours of sun than practically any other country in the world, a level of solar density that is among the highest in the world and Symtech Solar products are ideally suited to perform in the Middle Eastern climate.”

“Symtech Solar provides commercial on-grid systems for homes, factories, offices, shopping centres, hospitals and schools, as well as hybrid battery and off-grid systems, to provide solar power where bringing electricity from the grid is too expensive or difficult.”

“Coupled with our solar powered water pumps for agricultural irrigation, solar car ports and solar street lighting that can power highways, we believe that Symtech and Oman Speedy International will provide a one-stop solution for clients.”

“Our goal is to provide leading solar energy solutions by offering install-ready PV System packages that can be shipped throughout the world. As pioneers in the manufacturing of PV system kits and solar energy solutions, Symtech Solar is committed to innovation by providing easy to use renewable energy products,” said Said Al Hashimi, chairman of Symtech Solar Mena.

“Symtech Solar’s added value is created by offering pre-engineered solar energy systems that reduce the time and money required for the design, purchasing, and logistics of solar energy systems. Symtech’s specialized kit packaging allows our clients to safely and efficiently receive a complete turnkey, ready to install, PV system,” added Al Hashimi.

Symtech Solar Mena has been successful in winning its first contract to install solar power to the Outward Bound Desert Centre project located in Wahiba sands. The project is the first standalone solar powered project in Oman and will be completed by June this year.

The facility will serve as the base camp for Outward Bound Oman’s desert expeditions in the Sharqiyah Sands, where young Omani explorers will reside before venturing into the desert. Equipped with energy efficient architecture, the facility will save up to OMR65,000 over the next 10 years in comparison with conventional buildings.