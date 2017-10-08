Taking the plunge

Don’t complain but be a constructive thinker. Choose what is right but don’t be ignorant, says Mohammed Yahya Al Jabri, Head of Business Strategy, NBO in an interview to Oommen John P

Can you give us a brief on your education and professional background?

I joined public school in 1989 at the age of 6 and continued to excel in my studies until I graduated in 2000 with a score that entitled me to join SQU. But I preferred to go abroad to continue my studies. I joined the IT school in Griffith University in Australia, where I chose to major in software engineering. After graduation in 2005, I joined Al Madina investment as IT specialist and worked there for 8 years. I joined National bank of Oman in 2013, as head of strategic projects and performance management and today I am heading a special unit called business synergy where the strategy is to serve the clients as an adviser. Clients are our main assets so we need to be closer than just a bank.

Who has influenced you the most as a person and are there any role models that you look up to?

My father is my role model and influencer. He has taught me how to challenge and compete in any type of environment.

How has your experience been with NBO and what have you learnt over the years?

I learned that however big an organisation is, you can still succeed and excel if you are determined. The banking system is connected to all other systems in the country so you can learn what’s going on in the economy. I have learnt the art of negotiation with individuals and organisations. Besides, I have learned how to be a consultant, adviser and a banker at the same time. When I started working with NBO, I thought it will be a transit station to something else, but today I can confidently say that it is a learning experience that will make me distinct and unique.

As the finalist of the NTI BizPro award, what advice would you like to give young Omanis, who are looking at embarking upon a career?

Being persistent. Don’t complain but be a constructive thinker. Choose what is right but don’t be ignorant. One should learn more about the job.

What are your interests and hobbies?

Diving and all related sport. I also keep myself updated with current affairs. Besides, I also read novels and books on history. I have tried bungee jumping and I would like to try sky diving soon

What are your plans for the future?

I have several plans, but my dream is to lead and guide an organisation.