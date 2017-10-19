OETC has no plans to raise fund, says Nama group

Nama Holding said that its subsidiary Oman Electricity Transmission Co. has no plans to raise additional fund this year as the firm has already raised $500 million earlier this year.

The company was responding to a wrong international agency report, which said Nama group is planning for a $500 million sukuk programme.

Nama Holding has made significant progress in Lamar Project (funding programme) since its launch in 2014 after the appointment of Bank Muscat and JP Morgan as joint financial advisors and lead arrangers for the long-term fund raising programme for the group, said a press release.

The fundraising programme will support Nama Group’s capital expenditure of the distribution and transmission network, and to refinance the existing short terms borrowings.