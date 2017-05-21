Salalah port achieves record productivity

The Port of Salalah achieved a record Berth Move Per Hour (BMPH) of 286.5, exceeding the previous record by almost 30 moves per hour.

The impressive operation showcased the Port of Salalah team and their capabilities while ensuring the highest level of safety for the staff, according to a press release.

“With the growing complexity of the global shipping industry, port selection is increasingly dependent on the ability to sustain a high level of productivity safely. The team’s achievement is a testament to our staff and our position as a major world port,” said David Gledhill, chief executive officer of the Port of Salalah.

The Port of Salalah has been consistently ranked as one of the most productive container ports and this new record sets a new benchmark for success. It is operated by APM Terminals as part of the APM Terminals Global Terminal Network, and APM Terminals holds a 30 per cent share.

The port is one of the biggest integrated ports in the region, with a container capacity of 5 million twenty-foot equivalent units, a dry bulk capacity of 20 million tonnes and liquid bulk capacity of 6 million tonnes.