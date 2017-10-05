Ooredoo to expand 4G coverage to 90 per cent with 1,000 new locations

Ooredoo is taking data experience leadership to the next level with a massive network boost, digital experience and the launch of a group-wide brand campaign: Enjoy the Internet. The company will be adding a massive 1,000 new locations to expand its 4G coverage to cover 90 per cent.

Addressing a press conference recently Ooredoo Oman CEO, Ian Dench, said:

“I’m excited to announce that we’ll be adding 1,000 new locations to give you access to our fast 4G network. This is an unprecedented investment to make our network a ‘supernet’, to enrich our customers’ digital lives. Our overall network covers over 99 per cent of Oman’s population and our 4G network reaches 55 per cent, but we are about to give it a huge boost to bring that up to 90 per cent. This is the single biggest upgrade in the history of the company.”

He informed that the use of Ooredoo’s app has increased seven-fold in the last six months and provides not only the day-to-day functions of bill-payments, subscribing to plans and balance checks, but is an interactive and immersive experience, which has everything you need at your fingertips. “From telecoms services to shopping and a lot more, you can buy data when you are travelling and some of their promotions and services are provided exclusively though the app – such as Deal of the Day. Customers can even buy a cup of coffee using their Nojoom points,” he said.

Ooredoo was the first company in Oman to take on social media as a new way of serving customers. They believe that people spend more time online and are able to better connect with them and provide immediate feedback using these digital channels. Today with more than 760k followers across multiple platforms, the company has built a convenient and easy way to stay connected with their customers.

To match this unprecedented upgrade are Ooredoo’s host of products and services. Perhaps one of their biggest new digital services is Stream On, a video streaming service which has seen over 375k downloads, as people use their devices more and more for everything, including watching their favourite shows and films whenever and wherever they want.

To cater to the increasing need to stream, chat and connect, Ooredoo have focussed on data plans, such as Shahry 4x data, daily offers in Deal of the Day and their More Recharge promotions. They also have fantastic data plans for both their Fast and Superfast Fibre Home Broadband; unlimited in the latter. And, says Dench, there is more in the pipeline.

The press conference concluded with the launch of Ooredoo Group’s global brand campaign for Enjoy the Internet. Dench commented: “For us, it’s all about giving you the best of everything to Enjoy the Internet. We all have our own relationship with the internet and it means different things to different people and we are there to facilitate that relationship and make sure each of us can enjoy the internet in our own way.

To view the brand campaign video, head to Ooredoo’s social media channels. To find out more about the company’s value-added services, download the Ooredoo Oman app.