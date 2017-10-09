Orpic reconstitutes board

Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (Orpic) has announced a new reconstitution of its board of directors to be chaired by Dr. Mohammed bin Hamed Al Rumhi, Minister of Oil & Gas (Chairman), Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi, (Deputy Chairman), Nasser bin Khamis Al Jashmi, Undersecretary, Ministry of Finance (Member), Salaam bin Said Al Shaqsi, Member of the State Council (Member) and Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Lamki (Member).

Orpic expressed its sincere gratitude to the departing board members for their able leadership over the past years which led the company to accomplish the remarkable growth it enjoys today. While at the same time, Orpic welcomes the new board and look forward to working under their leadership to continue the its journey to achieve greater heights.