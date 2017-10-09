Sky Seven, ST Electronics sign agreement for aviation training

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between Oman-based Sky Seven and ST Electronics (Training & Simulation Systems) of Singapore.

The agreement is aimed to promote a virtual aerodrome laboratory (VAL), a simulation-based learning technologies specifically related to the aviation industry, which will be the first of its kind in Oman.

Khalil Al Rahbi, executive chairman of Sky Seven and Chan Hua Tek, general manager of ST Electronics signed the agreement.

The VAL re-creates an airport aerodrome in a realistic virtual setting. The simulator will be equipped with a large 120 degree screen, providing training participants with immerse learning experience. The VAL will play the important role of simulating situations that would prove challenging and dangerous in real life. Training participants will learn airport planning and design, air traffic management, airside and flight operations, airport emergency preparedness and crisis simulation all from the comfort and safety of the simulator.

Scenarios can also be created to facilitate interactions between various types of airport vehicles including planes, fire engines and ground vehicles. Participants will get to role-play as ground controllers, air traffic controllers and ground entity controllers to gain practical skills that they will require on the job.

Simulation based learning is a constructive and extensively used learning model that is widely adopted in military and aviation sectors to maximise training safety and minimise risk.

“The agreement with ST Electronics is in line with our vision for Sky Seven to develop aviation professionals and trainees with industry relevant skill sets.” said Al Rahbi.

The agreement also covers cooperation between the two parties in other possible projects such as on the job training for aviation professionals, the development of Learning Systems and educational applications in schools and colleges.

“Simulation-based learning offers industry professionals and trainees a unique, hands-on opportunity to hone their skills in a controlled yet highly realistic environment. We are pleased to work with Sky Seven to deliver more of such innovative and experiential training technologies to the Oman market,” Chan Hua Tek said.